Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and fellow resident of Florida with a shared crush on Richard Nixon . Related: Trump commutes sentence of Roger Stone, longtime friend and adviser It may also be mere coincidence that Donald Trump made the announcement on a Friday night, a graveyard shift that has become his favorite for firing inspectors general and others who get in his way. Stone was convicted by a jury last November of obstructing a congressional investigation, lying under oath to Congress and tampering with a witness. He did so to protect Trump. The 67-year-old was... 👓 View full article

