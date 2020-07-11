Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friendsThe law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and fellow resident of Florida with a shared crush on Richard Nixon. Related: Trump commutes sentence of Roger Stone, longtime friend and adviser It may also be mere coincidence that Donald Trump made the announcement on a Friday night, a graveyard shift that has become his favorite for firing inspectors general and others who get in his way. Stone was convicted by a jury last November of obstructing a congressional investigation, lying under oath to Congress and tampering with a witness. He did so to protect Trump. The 67-year-old was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison 01:00

 [NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone [Video]

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser's jail term

 Democrats condemn the US president's decision to spare ex-adviser and friend Roger Stone from prison.
BBC News

'Abandoned the rule of law': Lawmakers react to Trump granting clemency to Roger Stone

 Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted to news that President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's troop visit, states' plans, Disney's reopening: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump will visit Walter Reed hospital and says he will wear a mask, Walt Disney World will reopen in Florida and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Richard Nixon Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County [Video]

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be considered very high by most experts and medical professionals. The U.S. has set record-high rates for newly confirmed cases of the virus six out of the past 10 days. There were just shy of 60,000 reported nationwide on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Trump, in Florida, Seeks to Quell Doubts About His Opposition to Maduro

 In his recent book, John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser, recounted how Mr. Trump disparaged Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan..
NYTimes.com
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress attacks govt over removal of masks, hand sanitisers as essential commodities

 The Congress on Friday attacked the Centre over the removal of face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities, asking why the government wants people to..
IndiaTimes

Congress questions Centre's claim on 750 MW Rewa solar project as 'Asia's largest', says 2000 MW park already in K'taka

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the 750 MW Rewa solar power project via video conference.
DNA

Congress demands judicial probe by sitting SC judge into entire episode involving gangster Dubey

 The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey to bring out the truth..
IndiaTimes

SCOTUS Sends Clear Message To Trump: That He Is Above Congress, Below Civic Virtue and Responsibility

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The day Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, many Americans feared that there was a clear mismatch..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence [Video]

President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence [Video]

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

It’s not just the presidency: Trump is changing the Congress

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t just changing the presidency during his first term in office. He’s also changing Congress. More than perhaps any...
Seattle Times

Ralph Nader: The Enduring Case For Demanding Trump’s Resignation – OpEd

Ralph Nader: The Enduring Case For Demanding Trump’s Resignation – OpEd Today’s New York Times headline boldly exclaimed, “PRESIDENT IS ‘NOT ABOVE THE LAW,’ JUSTICES DECIDE.” But then the Supreme Court majority found a way...
Eurasia Review

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this