Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours later

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours laterAmazon cited security risks while telling its employees to delete TikTok, the popular video-sharing app developed by a Chinese company. Just hours later, the company said the memo had been sent "in error." An internal email instructed Amazon.com employees to remove TikTok, a popular video-making app owned by the...
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok

Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok 00:27

 Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok

