Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours later
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Amazon cited security risks while telling its employees to delete TikTok, the popular video-sharing app developed by a Chinese company. Just hours later, the company said the memo had been sent "in error." An internal email instructed Amazon.com employees to remove TikTok, a popular video-making app owned by the...
Amazon's global ecommerce sales will reach $416.48 billion in 2020, according to Business Insiders latest latest estimates. Consumers are relying more heavily on e-commerce due to COVID-19. The new figure is about $12 billion more than our pre-pandemic estimates. Most of Amazon's sales come from the US. However, the pandemic has also fueled growth in Germany, the UK and Japan.