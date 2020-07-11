Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson says England may need stricter face mask rules

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Johnson says England may need stricter face mask rulesLondon: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tighter rules on wearing face coverings may be needed to stop a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, and that he would like to see them worn more frequently in shops in England. “I do think we need to be stricter in insisting that people wear face...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson discusses face coverings and urges Britons back to work

Boris Johnson discusses face coverings and urges Britons back to work 00:59

 The Prime Minister has urged people to wear face coverings in confined places when meeting others they do not normally come into contact with. He added that people should start returning to work when they can.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

'Incredibly blokey': Women shut out of Boris Johnson's key decision making bodies, analysis finds

 Four new strategy-setting cabinet committees have no female voices - while two others have only Priti Patel
Independent

Coronavirus: Calls for government to clarify face coverings in England

 Boris Johnson says a "stricter" approach to face coverings is needed in confined spaces such as shops.
BBC News

Jeremy Hunt warns Boris Johnson patient care will suffer if NHS reorganisation goes ahead

 Former health secretary dismisses claims that structures hindered pandemic response - saying 'I don't think this was to do with NHS England'
Independent

Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica comments

 More than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Hendon stabbing: Police officer knifed during arrest in London

 Officer knifed in arm during chase after police called to reports of man with knife
Independent
Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho [Video]

Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Sunday's north London derby will only be about bragging right as his side and Arsenal sit ninth and eighth respectively.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published
Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage [Video]

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Met PC stabbed during Hendon police chase

 The PC is in hospital having been stabbed in the arm as he pursued a suspect in north-west London.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules

Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful people will comply with new rules making face coverings compulsory in shops.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe [Video]

Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe

New lockdown rules, which come into force in England from 4 July, mean one household can spend time with another one indoors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published
Johnson County BOC votes in favor of following state's face mask mandate [Video]

Johnson County BOC votes in favor of following state's face mask mandate

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to follow Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's face mask mandate.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

AbuWankinobbi

Abu WanKinobbi☝🏻 RT @MPSBarnet: An officer was stabbed in the arm during an incident in #Hendon #Barnet earlier today. Officer in hospital and will recover… 20 minutes ago