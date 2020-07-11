|
Johnson says England may need stricter face mask rules
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tighter rules on wearing face coverings may be needed to stop a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, and that he would like to see them worn more frequently in shops in England. “I do think we need to be stricter in insisting that people wear face...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
'Incredibly blokey': Women shut out of Boris Johnson's key decision making bodies, analysis findsFour new strategy-setting cabinet committees have no female voices - while two others have only Priti Patel
Independent
Coronavirus: Calls for government to clarify face coverings in EnglandBoris Johnson says a "stricter" approach to face coverings is needed in confined spaces such as shops.
BBC News
Jeremy Hunt warns Boris Johnson patient care will suffer if NHS reorganisation goes aheadFormer health secretary dismisses claims that structures hindered pandemic response - saying 'I don't think this was to do with NHS England'
Independent
Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica commentsMore than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.
BBC News
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Hendon stabbing: Police officer knifed during arrest in LondonOfficer knifed in arm during chase after police called to reports of man with knife
Independent
Met PC stabbed during Hendon police chaseThe PC is in hospital having been stabbed in the arm as he pursued a suspect in north-west London.
BBC News
