Srebrenica massacre 25th anniversary overshadowed by coronavirus Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

A scaled-back ceremony has been held to mark a quarter of a century since the killing of 8,000 Muslim men and boys during the Bosnian War. A burial service was held for the recently recovered remains of nine victims. 👓 View full article

