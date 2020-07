Inaccurate Bombers prevail over North Melbourne in slugfest Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Essendon took their time to eventually put North Melbourne away at a slippery Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, getting hub life underway with a 14-point victory over the dogged Kangas. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this