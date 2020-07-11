'Less guilt, less stress and less pressure': How lockdown 2.0 can be different Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

As Melburnians settle into lockdown 2.0, we're being urged to forget the sourdough starter and the half marathons attempts, ignore the wilting veggie gardens and dial down the booze. It's time to give ourselves a break.


