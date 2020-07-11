Global  
 

'Less guilt, less stress and less pressure': How lockdown 2.0 can be different

The Age Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
'Less guilt, less stress and less pressure': How lockdown 2.0 can be differentAs Melburnians settle into lockdown 2.0, we’re being urged to forget the sourdough starter and the half marathons attempts, ignore the wilting veggie gardens and dial down the booze. It’s time to give ourselves a break.
