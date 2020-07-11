Hong Kong: German minister defends China ties

Saturday, 11 July 2020 () China's so-called Hong Kong security law sparked outcry with many fearing it will infringe on human rights. Germany won't sever its trade relationship with China over it, says Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.
Protesters have held up blank pieces of white paper to avoid using slogans banned under a new national security law in Hong Kong on Monday. The law, which was imposed by China after anti-government protests last year, has made it illegal to shout slogans or hold up banners and flags calling for the...