Hong Kong: German minister defends China ties

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
China's so-called Hong Kong security law sparked outcry with many fearing it will infringe on human rights. Germany won't sever its trade relationship with China over it, says Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.
