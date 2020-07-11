Global  
 

Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live streaming, SHF v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Saturday, 11 July 2020
SHF vs CHE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Player List, SHF Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sheffield United vs Chelsea Head to Head.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:09

 In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place.

Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth [Video]

Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth

Chelsea will continue their campaign for a top-four finish short of midfield options when they face Crystal Palace with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both injured.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:34Published
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford [Video]

Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford

N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

standardsport

standardsport HT: Sheffield United 2-0 Chelsea Lampard's side are in all sorts of trouble at the interval following first-half g… https://t.co/bDEB0tVQXQ 10 seconds ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror David McGoldrick breaks Premier League duck with goal for Sheffield United against Chelsea https://t.co/g6ffx3MVfh 32 seconds ago

Ojere5

DapoOjere Westside Football is unpredictable imagine Sheffield united schooling Chelsea Fc.wait can Chelsea even survive this defeat..… https://t.co/U2M8E4ptcj 1 minute ago

tawha_taffa

TAWHA TAFFA RT @NizaarKinsella: Sheffield United have scored from four of their five shots on target against Chelsea in the Premier League this season.… 2 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-0 CHELSEA Superb strikes from David McGoldrick (18') and Oliver McBurnie (33') peg Ch… https://t.co/SOhpAtqvf9 2 minutes ago

ianbozwell

Ian Boswell RT @BBCSport: GOAL! David McGoldrick finally has his Premier League goal! He pounces on Kepa's save and couldn't miss. Sheffield Utd 1-0… 2 minutes ago

CagedRyoma

Caged bird RT @SkySportsPL: GOAL! Sheffield United 2-0 Chelsea (McBurnie, 33') Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event or follow 👇 2 minutes ago

fcknmanny

Manny⛈ RT @NBCSportsSoccer: A beautiful header! @SheffieldUnited making the most of every opportunity 💯 #SHUCHE: https://t.co/xTaPV1rFIo https:… 2 minutes ago