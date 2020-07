Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan’s most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions. The shell and roof of the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was home to three championship Detroit Pistons teams and three Detroit Shock teams and played host to some […] 👓 View full article