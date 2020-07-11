|
Liverpool’s perfect home record ends in 1-1 draw v Burnley
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s perfect home record in its title-winning campaign in the English Premier League was ended when Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw against the champion at Anfield on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp’s team was heading for an 18th straight home win until Jay Rodriguez drove a low shot into the bottom […]
