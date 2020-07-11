Global  
 

Tanzania’s ruling party nominates president to run again

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s ruling party on Saturday nominated President John Magufuli to run for a second five-year term, while opposition parties and human rights groups demand an independent electoral body to oversee the October vote. The unanimous decision by the Chama cha Mapinduzi party to back Magufuli came as no surprise. The president, […]
