Mysore Palace closed after employee's relative tested COVID-19 positive



The iconic Mysore Palace closed after a relative of an employee tested COVID-19 positive. Sanitization drive began in the premises. Authorities have decided to reopen palace on Monday. Karnataka has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 12 hours ago

COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases



India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 12 hours ago