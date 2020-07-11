Global  
 

Resolve after appalling Roger Stone commutation: Don't let Donald Trump break us, America.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020
COVID and Trump have brought America to its knees. The utter failure of our system has allowed him to scale new heights of corruption each week.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence 00:28

 Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar [Video]

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus [Video]

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. The President and Stone have been friends for over 40 years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi [Video]

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi

Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum area and is home to more than 10 lakh people took efforts to contain spread of COVID-19. Dharavi is located in Mumbai and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Dharavi on April 08 but with combined efforts of locals, doctors and state govt, the pandemic got turned. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors said, "Dharavi is a slum area and is overcrowded. We have many cases earlier. Doctors of BMC tied up with local doctors. We did try door-to-door screening but was not possible. But then we screened only symptomatic patients." A local said, "Doctors of Dharavi and BMC have helped the patients a lot and that's the situation here is quite good." Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has only over 290 active coronavirus cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) also tweeted and praised Dharavi for strong focus on community engagement and COVID-19 testing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published
Post COVID-19 world going to be more difficult: EAM at 'India Global Week 2020' [Video]

Post COVID-19 world going to be more difficult: EAM at 'India Global Week 2020'

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing. He said, "A lot of trends that we saw before coronavirus, they could accelerate in the post COVID world. Even in response, in six months, for example, we have seen a lot of countries behaving more nationalistically. I see a world where arguments will sharpen. I think there will be issues of trust which has been raised. There will be questions on resilient supply chains. It is going to be a more difficult world."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone [Video]

Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone

Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone, just days before he was due to report to prison.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published
President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence [Video]

President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence

The move came Saturday, just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published
Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone [Video]

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

In Canada, the cases of COVID-19 and deaths are declining. Here's the story behind the numbers

 In late June, doctors at the Toronto General Hospital were still placing near-death people with COVID-19 on ECMO, or extra corporeal membrane oxygen machines,...
National Post

Younger COVID-19 Patients May Face Recovery Complications

 Watch Video"Lord, I don't want to die. I got so much to live for," Leroy Ellsworth, a 41-year-old COVID-19 patient, recorded in a message from his hospital...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-Day

Doctors in Korea invented a remote-controlled robot that enables contactless collection of COVID-19 test samples — here's how it works

Doctors in Korea invented a remote-controlled robot that enables contactless collection of COVID-19 test samples — here's how it works · A team at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials developed a robot to collect samples for COVID-19 testing. · The robot is remotely controlled by a...
Business Insider


