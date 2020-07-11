Resolve after appalling Roger Stone commutation: Don't let Donald Trump break us, America.

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.
Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."
President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.
President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. The President and Stone have been friends for over 40 years.
[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.
Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum area and is home to more than 10 lakh people took efforts to contain spread of COVID-19. Dharavi is located in Mumbai and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Dharavi on April 08 but with combined efforts of locals, doctors and state govt, the pandemic got turned. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors said, "Dharavi is a slum area and is overcrowded. We have many cases earlier. Doctors of BMC tied up with local doctors. We did try door-to-door screening but was not possible. But then we screened only symptomatic patients." A local said, "Doctors of Dharavi and BMC have helped the patients a lot and that's the situation here is quite good." Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has only over 290 active coronavirus cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) also tweeted and praised Dharavi for strong focus on community engagement and COVID-19 testing.
Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing. He said, "A lot of trends that we saw before coronavirus, they could accelerate in the post COVID world. Even in response, in six months, for example, we have seen a lot of countries behaving more nationalistically. I see a world where arguments will sharpen. I think there will be issues of trust which has been raised. There will be questions on resilient supply chains. It is going to be a more difficult world."