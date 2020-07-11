Resolve after appalling Roger Stone commutation: Don't let Donald Trump break us, America.

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi



Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum area and is home to more than 10 lakh people took efforts to contain spread of COVID-19. Dharavi is located in Mumbai and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Dharavi on April 08 but with combined efforts of locals, doctors and state govt, the pandemic got turned. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors said, "Dharavi is a slum area and is overcrowded. We have many cases earlier. Doctors of BMC tied up with local doctors. We did try door-to-door screening but was not possible. But then we screened only symptomatic patients." A local said, "Doctors of Dharavi and BMC have helped the patients a lot and that's the situation here is quite good." Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has only over 290 active coronavirus cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) also tweeted and praised Dharavi for strong focus on community engagement and COVID-19 testing.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:23 Published on January 1, 1970