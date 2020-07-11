Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to Nanavati Hospital

DNA Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19 01:58

 Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital [Video]

Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

 Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital."
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian ExpressMENAFN.comHindu

Tested Covid +ve; family undergone tests: Big B

 Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced on Twitter."I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .....
IndiaTimes

Big B confirms he has tested COVID-19 positive

 Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19. ​Taking to his Twitter handle the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.comHindu

