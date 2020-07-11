Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surge

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County



One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be considered very high by most experts and medical professionals. The U.S. has set record-high rates for newly confirmed cases of the virus six out of the past 10 days. There were just shy of 60,000 reported nationwide on Thursday.

