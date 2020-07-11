Global  
 

Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surge

BBC News Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Visitors are required to wear masks, socially distance and have temperature checks on arrival.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Disney Tests Safety Changes

Disney Tests Safety Changes 00:22

 Ahead of Disney parks reopening, they are testing safety measures.

Walt Disney World reopens to the public after 4-month coronavirus closure

 Walt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19

 Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceled

 Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Trump's troop visit, states' plans, Disney's reopening: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump will visit Walter Reed hospital and says he will wear a mask, Walt Disney World will reopen in Florida and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

 The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and..
WorldNews
One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be considered very high by most experts and medical professionals. The U.S. has set record-high rates for newly confirmed cases of the virus six out of the past 10 days. There were just shy of 60,000 reported nationwide on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:31Published
Disney Goes Ahead With Reopening Plans

Disney Goes Ahead With Reopening Plans

After shuttering in March because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World is set for a phased reopening Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:39Published
Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic

Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic

Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published

