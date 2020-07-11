Global  
 

Mitt Romney calls Trump's Roger Stone commutation 'unprecedented, historic corruption'

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Mitt Romney, an avid critic of President Trump, said that Trump granting clemency for Roger Stone is "unprecedented, historic corruption."
News video: Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone

Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone 02:26

 Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone, just days before he was due to report to prison.

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH [Video]

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Resolve after appalling Roger Stone commutation: Don't let Donald Trump break us, America.

 COVID and Trump have brought America to its knees. The utter failure of our system has allowed him to scale new heights of corruption each week.
Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar [Video]

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

In Commuting Stone’s Sentence, Trump Goes Where Nixon Was Not Willing

 Senator Mitt Romney called the commutation an act of “unprecedented, historic corruption.”
Mitt Romney Marches in Washington DC Protest [Video]

Mitt Romney Marches in Washington DC Protest

On Sunday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined a group of protestors marching through Washington DC.

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election [Video]

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' [Video]

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries. According to Business Insider, he doesn’t think the cases indicate a failure to contain the virus. Democrats don’t agree with Trump and see the numbers as “a complete failure of leadership.” Sen. Mitt Romney said the administration’s record on coronavirus testing was “nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. The President and Stone have been friends for over 40 years.

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence [Video]

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Romney accuses Trump of 'historic corruption' after Roger Stone commutation

 Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Saturday joined Democrats in criticizing President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence, decrying it as an...
President Donald J. Trump: Stone Cold Racist

 "I am not a racist, and I do not subscribe to any of the tenets of racism. But the seed of racism has been firmly planted in the hearts of most American whites...
Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and...
