Mitt Romney calls Trump's Roger Stone commutation 'unprecedented, historic corruption'

Denis King RT @mkraju: In response to Trump commuting Stone sentence, Pelosi says the House will move on legislation to “ensure that no President can… 3 seconds ago Ninabones RT @charliekirk11: Democrats are more upset at Trump for commuting Roger Stone’s sentence than they were at Obama for commuting “Chelsea” M… 3 seconds ago Frank Bellamy RT @NBCNews: Sen. Romney criticizes President Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone, calling it “unprecedented, hi… 4 seconds ago Diogenes of Baizuo RT @RepAdamSchiff: Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a terrible blow to justice and the rule of law. Through this act, Trump is saying:… 4 seconds ago sissy goodrum RT @funder: Trump commuting Stone’s sentence is a bribe and obstruction of justice. 5 seconds ago Ann Willis RT @danielchaitin7: Nicolle Wallace: "There will be rumors in the coming days that William Barr almost resigned [over Trump commuting Roger… 6 seconds ago Cory Shea RT @DanRather: News of Donald Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence proves what was obvious since the beginning. The pledge to "drain the… 6 seconds ago Amazing Amy Harlib RT @ThePubliusUSA: Bill Barr did not counsel Donald Trump against commuting Roger Stone’s sentence. Do not fall for the deception. 7 seconds ago