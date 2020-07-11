Global  
 

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Aroldis Chapman's symptoms are mild, but that he would not be back at the ballpark for the foreseeable future.
