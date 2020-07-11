Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, the Bollywood superstar announced Saturday on Twitter. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results. He appealed to those who […] 👓 View full article

