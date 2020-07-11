Global  
 

Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized with coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, the Bollywood superstar announced Saturday on Twitter. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results. He appealed to those who […]
