Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized with coronavirus
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, the Bollywood superstar announced Saturday on Twitter. Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet on Saturday that his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results. He appealed to those who […]
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. Other family members and staff were also...
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive..
Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him,..
NEW DELHI (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, the... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Al Jazeera