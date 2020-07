Vidal keeps Barcelona in Liga fight beating Valladolid 1-0 Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona to beat a feisty Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday and keep the pressure on leader Real Madrid as the Spanish league approaches its climax. Barcelona closed to within one point of Madrid, which has a game in hand, as it tries to defend a title it has […] 👓 View full article

