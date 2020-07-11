Global  
 

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online. CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit. Neff began working on “Tucker Carlson […]
