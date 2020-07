Art Collector pulls away to win Blue Grass at Keeneland Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the Blue Grass at Keeneland for his first graded stakes victory. The Kentucky-bred son of Bernardini and Distorted Legacy by Distorted Humor started the $600,000, Grade 2 event from the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Art Collector pulls away to win Blue Grass at Keeneland Art Collector pulls away to win Blue Grass at Keeneland

FOX Sports 14 minutes ago





Tweets about this