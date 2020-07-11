Trump wears mask while visiting wounded soldiers, medical workers at Walter Reed hospital

Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't



The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33% approve of his handling of the pandemic. 67% disapprove. Of the roughly 350 polls on the subject, this is the highest percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's performance on the COVID-19 crisis. When counting polls from June, on average, Trump's overall disapproval rating stands at 57%.

