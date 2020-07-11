Global  
 

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan had interacted with production staff when he shot a promotional video for a show in his house.
Video credit: HT Digital Content
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi's effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

