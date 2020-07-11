|
George Floyd: 'If you don't break the chain, then who will?'
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Across the US, street artists have been inspired by the death of George Floyd earlier this year.
Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bon Jovi pays tribute to George Floyd, Black Lives Matter on 'American Reckoning' singleA new Bon Jovi track, "American Reckoning," touches on the death of George Floyd and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement.
USATODAY.com
Milley: 'Personally outraged' by George Floyd's death
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56Published
Thomas Lane, former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs, seeks dismissal of chargesAn attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane said in a court filing that Lane twice asked if George Floyd should be rolled on his side.
USATODAY.com
