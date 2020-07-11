Global  
 

George Floyd: 'If you don't break the chain, then who will?'

BBC News Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Across the US, street artists have been inspired by the death of George Floyd earlier this year.
Bon Jovi pays tribute to George Floyd, Black Lives Matter on 'American Reckoning' single

 A new Bon Jovi track, "American Reckoning," touches on the death of George Floyd and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Milley: 'Personally outraged' by George Floyd's death [Video]

Milley: 'Personally outraged' by George Floyd's death

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Thursday told the House Armed Services Committee that he was 'personally outraged by George Floyd's brutal and senseless killing" and that the military was still struggling with racism.

Thomas Lane, former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs, seeks dismissal of charges

 An attorney for former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane said in a court filing that Lane twice asked if George Floyd should be rolled on his side.
 
Social Media's Role In The Racial Justice Movement: 'The Conversation Is Moving So Much More Quickly' [Video]

Social Media's Role In The Racial Justice Movement: 'The Conversation Is Moving So Much More Quickly'

Protests after the death of George Floyd—and hard conversations about race in America—are happening all across the country. Three people reveal how they've found a new role for social media in the..

Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, George Floyd's Death [Video]

Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, George Floyd's Death

An 11-year-old boy from Columbia turned to writing after watching the video of the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd's Family Visits Rochester Mural [Video]

George Floyd's Family Visits Rochester Mural

Floyd's aunt and cousin spoke with KIMT about the man behind the movement

 Across the US, street artists have been inspired by the death of George Floyd earlier this year.
Black Lives Matter: Protesters allege NZ police used dangerous tactics similar to George Floyd arrest

Black Lives Matter: Protesters allege NZ police used dangerous tactics similar to George Floyd arrest Protesters allege an Auckland man has been arrested using the same dangerous tactics that killed George Floyd in the United States.Twenty-six-year-old Whangārei...
Virginia's Capital Removes Another Confederate Statue

 Watch VideoVirginia's capital removed another confederate statue on Wednesday. The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue is the sixth Confederate monument...
