Former Russia special counsel Robert Mueller defends Roger Stone prosecution in wake of Trump commutation

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Robert Mueller challenges President Trump: Roger Stone was 'prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes.'
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence 02:13

 Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone - just days before he was due to report to prison.

Robert Mueller

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report [Video]

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but justices likely won't rule on the case until after the Nov. 3 election. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case [Video]

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political reasons. Zelinsky worked on the former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the FBI's Russia probe. Stone's conviction was one of the most high profile victories they secured.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe [Video]

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Roger Stone

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Presidential Pardons and Commutations, From Whiskey Rebellion to Roger Stone

 President Trump’s commutation of his friend Roger Stone’s prison term is part of a tradition of controversial pardons going back to George Washington.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump

Coronavirus: Donald Trump finally wears mask in public

 The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.
BBC News
Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't [Video]

Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't

The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33% approve of his handling of the pandemic. 67% disapprove. Of the roughly 350 polls on the subject, this is the highest percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's performance on the COVID-19 crisis. When counting polls from June, on average, Trump's overall disapproval rating stands at 57%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump’s Clemency Came After Displays of Loyalty by Stone

 The extraordinary decision to commute the prison sentence of an embattled adviser demonstrates how the president has managed to bend America’s legal machinery..
NYTimes.com

Trump wears mask in public for first time

 Trump wears mask in public for first time
 
USATODAY.com

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence [Video]

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

The Trump campaign relies on a huge network of QAnon accounts to spread conspiracy theories and disinformation, data shows

The Trump campaign relies on a huge network of QAnon accounts to spread conspiracy theories and disinformation, data shows · Members of the far-right QAnon movement are spreading pro-Trump conspiracy theories and propaganda across social media platforms.  · They're getting a...
Business Insider

Ralph Nader: The Enduring Case For Demanding Trump’s Resignation – OpEd

Ralph Nader: The Enduring Case For Demanding Trump’s Resignation – OpEd Today’s New York Times headline boldly exclaimed, “PRESIDENT IS ‘NOT ABOVE THE LAW,’ JUSTICES DECIDE.” But then the Supreme Court majority found a way...
Eurasia Review

Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement

Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia...
Eurasia Review


