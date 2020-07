You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Social Media's Role In The Racial Justice Movement: 'The Conversation Is Moving So Much More Quickly'



Protests after the death of George Floyd—and hard conversations about race in America—are happening all across the country. Three people reveal how they've found a new role for social media in the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:11 Published 1 day ago Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, George Floyd's Death



An 11-year-old boy from Columbia turned to writing after watching the video of the death of George Floyd. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago George Floyd's Family Visits Rochester Mural



Floyd's aunt and cousin spoke with KIMT about the man behind the movement Credit: KIMT Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this