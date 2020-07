Okinawa governor wants tougher action as 61 Marines infected Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

TOKYO (AP) — The governor of Japan’s Okinawa island demanded a top U.S. military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 Marines at two bases have been infected over the past few days. Okinawan officials on Sunday reported a total of 61 cases — 38 […] 👓 View full article

