You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 9, 2020



Brazilian President Bolsonaro is accused of risking the lives of journalists following a COVID-19 diagnosis when he removed his mask during a press address. Hundreds of people have been trapped by.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas



Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visasView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens



Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (July 9) offered Hong Kong students studying in the country a pathway to permanent residency, after China imposed a new security law on the city. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this