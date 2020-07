Valot scores as Red Bulls down Atlanta United 1-0 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florian Valot scored in the opening minutes, and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night in the MLS is Back tournament. The game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning in the area. The tournament is being played without fans at ESPN’s Wide […] 👓 View full article

