Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election – and to castigate US president Donald Trump’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Mueller wrote an opinion article for the Washington Post published under the headline “Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence is an unforgivable betrayal of his office”. “The work of the special counsel’s office – its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions –...
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon.
He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same.
Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday.
Roger Stone...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but justices likely won't rule on the case until after the Nov. 3 election. Colette Luke has more.
Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political reasons. Zelinsky worked on the former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the FBI's Russia probe. Stone's conviction was one of the most high profile victories they secured.
[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.