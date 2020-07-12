Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

Global  
 

Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentenceThe former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election – and to castigate US president Donald Trump’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Mueller wrote an opinion article for the Washington Post published under the headline “Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence is an unforgivable betrayal of his office”. “The work of the special counsel’s office – its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions –...
