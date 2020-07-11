Global  
 

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirusBachchan’s son Abhishek has also tested positive for the virus, and both are in hospital Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalised in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. In a tweet on Saturday, Bachchan, 77, said his...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 12million

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases pass 12million 00:34

 As of 5pm on 8 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,602 have died across all settings. As of 9am on 9 July, 287,621 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus: Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

 The actor and his son were taken to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
BBC News

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Abhishek Bachchan seen in Mumbai's Versova [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan seen in Mumbai's Versova

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai's Versova after his dubbing session. The actor was seen wearing a mask due to COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan was seen at a beach.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Mumbai couple claims to make India's first infrared touchless thermal scanner [Video]

Mumbai couple claims to make India's first infrared touchless thermal scanner

A couple in Mumbai, who owned a company named NOUS Home Automation claimed to make country's first Infra Red touchless thermal scanner. According to Co-Founder of the company Geetica Srivastava the thermal scanner can tell temperature in some seconds and it doesn't require any human to operate it. The thermal scanner has proximity sensor, so the scanner get activated from a certain distance. The thermal scanner has features like, it start and alarm when a person with fever comes into its radious. The company deals in smart home products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people during COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people during COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai Police Naik Rajani Jabare is a front line COVID-19 warrior, who helped many patients, who are suffering from dreadful disease. Rajani is deputed in Bhoiwada Police Station and reaching to people after she gets an emergency call from the control room. Without worrying the infection of COVID-19, Rajani is helping the people. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities of the country which are suffering from COVID-19. Several police personnel got infected of COVID-19 while performing their duties, many also died.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19 [Video]

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
2 Ocean City, Maryland Restaurants Temporarily Close Due To Employees Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

2 Ocean City, Maryland Restaurants Temporarily Close Due To Employees Testing Positive For COVID-19

Two Ocean City, Maryland bars announced they would be closed this weekend due to positive coronavirus cases among staff.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:08Published

Mumbai: Autorickshaw with hand-washing unit impresses Anand Mahindra

 COVID-19 crisis has proved that Indians can come up with new innovations even during testing times. As the country continues to fight the deadly virus, people at...
Mid-Day

Amitabh is now stable says hospital PRO

 After revealing the worrisome news to fans that he had been admitted to a hospital after being testing positive for COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Amitabh...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

