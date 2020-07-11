Global  
 

Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United in EPL

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United in EPLSHEFFIELD, England — Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each...
News video: Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their...

McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat Chelsea

 Sheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place.

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-driving

 Scotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
Three pints deep at 10am: Pub drinkers toast end to lockdown

 Bars in Sheffield busy by midday on so-called Super Saturday: "I could die tomorrow," one punter notes. "I'd rather know I'd enjoyed myself than stayed at home..
Pub landlady says table service puts staff at risk [Video]

Pub landlady says table service puts staff at risk

Louise Singleton, landlady of the Kelham Island Tavern, in Sheffield has said Government guidelines to reopen pubs using table service put staff at risk.

Lamb rescued from edge of cliff [Video]

Lamb rescued from edge of cliff

The moment a lamb is rescued from the edge of a cliff in Dunford Bridge near Sheffield. The RSPCA had to enlist the help of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s rope team in order to make the rescue.

Nine-year-old raises funds for children's hospice through rescue hen eggs stall [Video]

Nine-year-old raises funds for children's hospice through rescue hen eggs stall

A nine-year-old girl from Retford is helping raise money for a Sheffield children's hospice by selling eggs from her 20 rescue chickens. Lucy Broughton hopes to raise £1,000 by Christmas for the Bluebell Wood hospice, which had to cancel fund-raising events because of Covid-19.

Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
Leicester Mercury

WorldNews

talkSPORT


