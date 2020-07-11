|
Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United in EPL
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
SHEFFIELD, England — Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his 11-month wait for an English Premier League goal by scoring in each...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chelsea F.C. Association football club
McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat ChelseaSheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News
Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
David McGoldrick Association football player
Premier League Association football league in England
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sheffield United F.C. Association football club
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-drivingScotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
BBC News
Sheffield City and metropolitan borough in South Yorkshire, England
Three pints deep at 10am: Pub drinkers toast end to lockdownBars in Sheffield busy by midday on so-called Super Saturday: "I could die tomorrow," one punter notes. "I'd rather know I'd enjoyed myself than stayed at home..
Independent
Pub landlady says table service puts staff at risk
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Lamb rescued from edge of cliff
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Nine-year-old raises funds for children's hospice through rescue hen eggs stall
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this