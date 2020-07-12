Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland holds momentous, tight presidential election runoff

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voting started Sunday in Poland’s razor-blade-close presidential election runoff between the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda and liberal, pro-European Union Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda is backed by the ruling right-wing party and the government, as he seeks a second 5-year term. Trzaskowski, a former European Parliament lawmaker, runs for the main […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polish election: incumbent wins first round [Video]

Polish election: incumbent wins first round

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Poland's relations with..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski [Video]

Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski

Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:42Published
Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda? [Video]

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Poland faces momentous choice in tight presidential runoff

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voters in Poland on Sunday will decide a tight runoff election between populist incumbent President Andrzej Duda and his liberal...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official Poland holds momentous, tight presidential election runoff 6 minutes ago