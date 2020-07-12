Poland holds momentous, tight presidential election runoff

Sunday, 12 July 2020 () WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voting started Sunday in Poland’s razor-blade-close presidential election runoff between the conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda and liberal, pro-European Union Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda is backed by the ruling right-wing party and the government, as he seeks a second 5-year term. Trzaskowski, a former European Parliament lawmaker, runs for the main […]
Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Poland's relations with..