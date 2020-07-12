'Dead man walking': Mobster Pat Musitano has been shot and killed. What happens now?

Video credit: Newsflare - Published 19 hours ago Ontario mobster Pat Musitano shot dead in broad daylight at Burlington plaza 05:59 Convicted mobster Pat Musitano was shot dead in broad daylight at a plaza in Burlington, Ontario in Canada on Friday (July 10th) afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m. local time emergency crews were called to the area after reports of a shooting. Officers said they found two male victims suffering...