'Dead man walking': Mobster Pat Musitano has been shot and killed. What happens now?
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Pasquale (Pat) Musitano was killed on Friday in Burlington, Ont. Mafia experts say the notorious Hamilton mobster was living on borrowed time long before the fatal shot was fired.
Convicted mobster Pat Musitano was shot dead in broad daylight at a plaza in Burlington, Ontario in Canada on Friday (July 10th) afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m. local time emergency crews were called to the area after reports of a shooting.
Officers said they found two male victims suffering...