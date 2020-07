As permafrost melts under intense heat, Russia's Siberia burns — again Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

It's hotter than ever in northern Russia and the implications for the earth's climate are significant. Currently, 1.77 million hectares of land is burning with expectations that the total fire area could eventually surpass the 17 million hectares that burned in 2019. 👓 View full article

