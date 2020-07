DJ Quinns A big crunch game today for Aston Villa today in their bid for Premier League survival as they take on Crystal Pala… https://t.co/pZ7x6BaICe 9 seconds ago Mr. Footy Tips The relentless #PremierLeague action continues today with another 4⃣ matches from the English top flight.. Wolves… https://t.co/hdOzaD7oWy 2 minutes ago Snobs Birmingham Settle in at Snobs this sporting Sunday for non-stop football from 12pm onwards, including Aston Villa vs Crystal P… https://t.co/HrFyWzntO0 2 minutes ago MODE We have loads of live sports on today. Come and join us to watch all the following events live. 11am - England v W… https://t.co/789C5nFuRM 3 minutes ago yee RT @goal: The pick of today's fixtures 🍿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wolves 🆚 Everton Aston Villa 🆚 Crystal Palace Tottenham 🆚 Arsenal Bournemouth 🆚 Leicester… 4 minutes ago Kelvin Watoka 🇰🇪 Aston Villa have lost just one of their seven Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W3, D3), a 1-0 defe… https://t.co/7mgb2FLZDM 5 minutes ago deji RT @iambolar: Today. All systems go! Wolves v Everton (12pm) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2:15pm) Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Bournemout… 6 minutes ago Cold Premier League News Aston Villa are hosting Crystal Palace this afternoon. Looking at stats, Palace are unbeaten against teams in the… https://t.co/9mLSN9tDoL 7 minutes ago