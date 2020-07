Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a city hospital last evening. And now reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai...

The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results...