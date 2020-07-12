|
Coronavirus: I trust people's sense on face masks - Gove
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Michael Gove says it is best to trust people's "good sense" over wearing face masks in shops in England.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Gove British Conservative politician
'I trust people's good sense': Face coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove saysFace coverings will not be made in compulsory in shops, Michael Gove says – insisting: "I trust people's good sense."
Independent
The civil service is right to be paranoid about Boris Johnson’s Gang of ThreeThe purge of Whitehall’s senior officials strokes a chilly finger down the spines of all other civil servants There’s a metaphor borrowed from the corporate..
WorldNews
Theresa May interrogates Michael Gove over new national security adviser appointment
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this