Why LeBron James refuses to wear social justice message
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won’t wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James explained why he passed when he spoke with reporters on a video conference call Saturday.”I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do,” James said. The Lakers are slated to open the restarted season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.The NBA is allowing players to sport a message on the back of their jerseys instead of their last name. James...
