Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Ayurveda jaldi theek ho jaayenge': Juhi Chawla's tweet leaves netizens baffled

DNA Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Juhi Chawla just prayed for Ayurveda's speedy recovery alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and Twitterati had a field day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered 04:16

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this

Chisty_pspk

chìsty pspk RT @latestly: .@iam_juhi Recommends @SrBachchan, @juniorbachchan to Try 'Ayurveda'; Twitterati Thinks She Misspelt #Aaradhya (View Tweet)… 3 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY .@iam_juhi Recommends @SrBachchan, @juniorbachchan to Try 'Ayurveda'; Twitterati Thinks She Misspelt #Aaradhya (Vie… https://t.co/CaY1Wg8qIC 10 minutes ago