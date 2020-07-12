Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

WOL vs EVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Wolves vs Everton Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List,...

Jimenez strikes again as Wolves thump sorry Everton to go sixth Wolves moved back up to sixth in the Premier League table after cruising to a 3-0 win over a poor Everton at Molineux on Sunday. The post Jimenez strikes...

Team Talk 38 minutes ago Also reported by • Tamworth Herald

