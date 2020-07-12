Global  
 

Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton brushed aside an uninspired Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep its faint hopes of a Champions League place alive. After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez. […]
