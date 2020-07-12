Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County [Video]

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Meet the CEO of America's Largest Black-Owned Bank [Video]

Meet the CEO of America's Largest Black-Owned Bank

“Black Americans have put their blood, sweat and tears into making America great.” Kevin Cohee is the chairman and CEO of One United Bank, the largest Black-owned financial institution in America...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test

 Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D
FOX Sports

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Toronto FC match at MLS tournament

 Toronto FC's opening match against D.C. United at the MLS is Back Tournament was called off Sunday after one positive and one inconclusive test for COVID-19.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Alex_W_96

Alex W ⚽ RT @MLS: MLS postpones Toronto FC vs. DC United match. 📝: https://t.co/pWgmPbVdod https://t.co/D45sKYXqZ9 8 seconds ago

YahooSports

Yahoo Sports RT @FCYahoo: #ICYMI: MLS postponed Sunday's scheduled Toronto FC-D.C. United match after an "unconfirmed positive" COVID-19 test. @ByDougM… 1 minute ago

FCYahoo

Yahoo Soccer #ICYMI: MLS postponed Sunday's scheduled Toronto FC-D.C. United match after an "unconfirmed positive" COVID-19 test… https://t.co/7XvhcmjumV 4 minutes ago

MorganAdsit

Morgan Adsit RT @DarenStoltzfus: MLS Postpones D.C. United vs. Toronto FC due to positive #COVID19 test https://t.co/IZuwIvKVOe 8 minutes ago

dePompaWTOP

Mary de Pompa RT @WTOP: SPORTS ALERT: @MLS has postponed @dcunited's match against Toronto FC minutes before kickoff after a player's COVID-19 test retur… 8 minutes ago

tannerjlayne

Tanner RT @dcunited: MLS postpones Toronto FC vs. DC United match. 10 minutes ago

Soccerwriter

Michael Lewis .@MLS postpones @dcunited-.@TorontoFC match in #MLSIsBack Tournament https://t.co/22elABtyvU #MLS #DCUnited #TorontoFC #COVID19 11 minutes ago