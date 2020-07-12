MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test

One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County



One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News. Even 20 percent would be.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago