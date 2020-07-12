MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned […]
