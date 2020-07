You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Orlando Bloom says Katy Perry is awe-inspiring



Orlando Bloom has lavished praise on his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry, calling her an 'awe-inspiring force of nature'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Baby girl born with so much hair it was visible during 34 week scan



A mother who believed that newborns were bald recalled her shock when she realised her baby girl already had thick hair in the womb - which was clearly visible at her 34 week scan. After their son,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Katy Perry goes camping to celebrate babymoon



Katy Perry has gone camping 'in the wild' for her babymoon with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The couple's glamorous travel plans to celebrate the impending arrival of their baby were scuppered by the.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this