California now allows nursing home visits, but few happen Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

For months, families have pined to see their loved ones who live in California’s skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors to keep the coronavirus from spreading. California health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume, but few are happening as infection rates surge in many communities. Facilities are being […] 👓 View full article

