West Indies recovers to 143-4, needs 57 more to beat England

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — West Indies came through an early wobble to move to 143-4 at tea and 57 runs from victory on the final day of the first test against England on Sunday. Jermaine Blackwood was 65 not out and had revived the tourists with a 73-run partnership with Roston Chase before Chase was […]
