West Indies recovers to 143-4, needs 57 more to beat England
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — West Indies came through an early wobble to move to 143-4 at tea and 57 runs from victory on the final day of the first test against England on Sunday. Jermaine Blackwood was 65 not out and had revived the tourists with a 73-run partnership with Roston Chase before Chase was […]
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
As England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child, BBC Sport hears more tales from cricketing dads. BBC News Also reported by •Seattle Times •DNA •Independent