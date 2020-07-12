|
Trump defends frequent golfing, saying 'my exercise is playing'
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
(CNN)President Donald Trump on Sunday defended what he described as his "exercise" regimen, tweeting a justification for his frequent golf outings and claiming them as sufficient physical activity. "My 'exercise' is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem," Trump tweeted. CNN has previously fact-checked Trump's claim that he has played less golf...
