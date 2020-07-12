Trump defends frequent golfing, saying 'my exercise is playing'

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar



Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."

