Ubisoft senior staff leave over sexual misconduct probe at French gaming giant Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

French gaming giant French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for "toxic" staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment. In a statement released Sunday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the developer of "Assassin's Creed" and other games "has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees". "This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will," Guillemot said. Ubisoft announced the immediate resignation of Serge Hascoet as chief creative...


