Florida breaks US record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day

Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News



India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:17 Published 9 hours ago

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge



[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 18 hours ago