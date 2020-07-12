Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida breaks US record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, once again shattering its record for a single-day increase in cases. The statewide total, including non-residents, is now 269,811. The state also broke its record for most tests administered in a day with 99,003 more tests reported Sunday. Over 2.5 million people have been tested […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S.

Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S. 01:46

 Another single-day record for national coronavirus cases has been set; Michael George reports for CBS2.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News [Video]

Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News

India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Vikra Chandra on active coronavirus cases and its trend in India [Video]

Vikra Chandra on active coronavirus cases and its trend in India

With new record highs being recorded every single day, we look at all the major states that could see a rise in Covid cases in the coming month? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida hits 10,000 new coronavirus cases going into July 4 holiday

 Florida broke another record with 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. In Texas and California, governors are adding new restrictions ahead of...
CBS News

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

 This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. The state of Texas reported a record 10,028 new...
bizjournals

Alert: Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpasses 10,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in a single day for 1st time as record surges continue across US.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this