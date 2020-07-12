Global  
 

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will call Robert Mueller to testify before his committee

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Robert Mueller broke his yearlong silence Saturday, penning an op-ed that defends the Russia investigation and the prosecution of Roger Stone.
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe [Video]

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia. Jillian Kitchener has more.

GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein [Video]

GOP Senate's subpoena power 'unprecedented': Feinstein

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday urged her colleagues on a Senate panel to vote against a resolution granting subpoena authority to the Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, calling it 'unprecedented'. The Republican-led panel however ended up approving it in the end.

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election [Video]

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe [Video]

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI's probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday but failed get to former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was unfounded. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probe

 Ex-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

 The former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the..
Former Russia special counsel Robert Mueller defends Roger Stone prosecution in wake of Trump commutation

 Robert Mueller challenges President Trump: Roger Stone was 'prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes.'
Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report [Video]

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but justices likely won't rule on the case until after the Nov. 3 election. Colette Luke has more.

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

SCOTUS blocks disclosure of unredacted Mueller report [Video]

SCOTUS blocks disclosure of unredacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trump's administration from former..

Robert Mueller defends Russia probe, says Roger Stone remains a felon
