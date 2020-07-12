Kosovo’s Thaci strongly denies committing any war crimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s president said Sunday he was going to The Hague to prove to prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed during and after a 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia that he had broken no international laws during the war. Hashim Thaci spoke to private television Top […] 👓 View full article

