Kosovo’s Thaci strongly denies committing any war crimes

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s president said Sunday he was going to The Hague to prove to prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed during and after a 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia that he had broken no international laws during the war. Hashim Thaci spoke to private television Top […]
